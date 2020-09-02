Australia: Pregnant Woman Arrested in Her Home Over Anti-Lockdown Facebook Post

Shocking video footage out of Melbourne, Australia shows a pregnant woman being arrested in front of her children in her own home for the ‘crime’ of organizing an anti-lockdown protest on Facebook.

The clip shows police entering the woman’s house and presenting her and her husband with a search warrant.

The woman is then told she is under arrest in relation to “incitement” before being handcuffed.

She explains that she is pregnant and has an ultrasound in an hour, but officers are undeterred, telling her she is being arrested for a Facebook post in which she organized an anti-lockdown protest.

Shouting at her as she weeps & then threatening to take every phone in the house regardless of who it belongs to…Victoria Police going after the big crooks.

The woman explains that she is happy to delete the post, but the officer says “you’ve already committed the offense” and then tells her that the search warrant authorizes police to “seize any computers, any mobile devices you have.”

“I didn’t realize I was doing anything wrong, this is ridiculous,” the woman complains as she begins to cry.

As Rita Pahani points out, when Black Lives Matter protesters organized and gathered in their thousands to demonstrate, they faced no opposition from authorities whatsoever.

Victoria police declined to fine activists taking part in BLM march & pushed for private security guards to oversee hotel quarantine program…when it mattered most they were MIA. https://t.co/A3RF3qtoh7 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 2, 2020

The woman is not the first Aussie to have their house raided and be arrested for the crime of organizing a protest in a supposed democracy.

As we previously highlighted, authorities have also given themselves the power to have police remove children from the custody of their parents in order to ensure compliance with coronavirus rules.

Police in Melbourne also announced that they would be using surveillance drones to catch people who don’t wear masks and to keep track of cars that travel further than 5km from home.

Authorities have also been given the power to enter people’s homes without a warrant and perform quarantine spot checks.

Meanwhile, another video out of Australia shows a man being arrested for the crime of being in his neighbor’s garden and refusing to produce ID.

Thanks to coronavirus laws, freedom is officially dead in Australia.





