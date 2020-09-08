Australia: Riot Police Drag Journalist to the Ground, Arrest Him For Covering Anti-Lockdown Protest

Video footage out of Australia shows a journalist being dragged to the ground and arrested by riot police for the ‘crime’ of reporting from an anti-lockdown protest.

Rebel Media’s Avi Yemeni was doing a piece to camera at an anti-lockdown Freedom March in Melbourne on Saturday when he was suddenly approached by a police commander.

“This bloke here is not here for any purposeful reason, I want him under arrest,” states the officer, ordering other cops, some of whom are dressed in riot gear, to arrest him.

“Down on the ground!” the police yell as Yemeni is dragged to the turf.

His protestations that he is media and that he has a press permit in his pocket fall on deaf ears as the cops continue to manhandle him, before placing him in handcuffs and marching him off.

Police claim they arrested me for not moving when the Police Commander asked me to. Problem is, he NEVER asked me anything. He just ordered the ARREST of a journalist because he doesn't like what I report. RT the truth. #AviYemini WATCH the full vid👉 https://t.co/6EoL6gD7Dq pic.twitter.com/qQt0DdtPfW — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 8, 2020

After possibly realizing the embarrassment and criticism they faced for arresting a journalist, police later claimed that Yemeni had been “hindering” by getting between police lines after being asked to move and was given a caution.

The video footage does not show any police officer asking Yemeni to move.

Australia has proven itself to be the most dictatorial developed country in the world when it comes to the draconian enforcement of coronavirus rules.

As we highlighted last week, a pregnant woman was arrested in her home in front of her own kids for the crime of posting about the protest on Facebook.

Authorities have also given themselves the power to have police remove children from the custody of their parents in order to ensure compliance with coronavirus rules.

Police in Melbourne also announced that they would be using surveillance drones to catch people who don’t wear masks and to keep track of cars that travel further than 5km from home.

Authorities have also been given the power to enter people’s homes without a warrant and perform quarantine spot checks.

