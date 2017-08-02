Australia 'weather-experts' Falsify Climate Change

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

“Global warming is a non-problem…I say this to Obama: Excuse me, Mr. President, but you’re wrong. Dead wrong.” (Dr. Ivar Giaever, Nobel-Prize winner in physics)

“The computer models just weren’t reliable. In fact, I’m not sure the whole thing isn’t crazy, this climate change.” (Green Guru James Lovelock, who once predicted imminent destruction of the planet via global warming)

I’ve written a number of articles proving the global warming science is far from “settled.” I’ve also written about the political agenda behind climate change. It is stark:

All nations will be ordered (if treaties are signed) to REDUCE THEIR OVERALL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY A DISASTROUS AMOUNT.

Therefore, the output of carbon dioxide would be cut, and, we are told, “the planet could be saved.”

But no replacement of carbon-based fuels with solar, wind, and other popular alternative sources could possibly, given present technology, make up the difference and stave off the catastrophe stemming from a major cut in planetary energy production.

National economies would falter, poverty would deepen, chaos would expand, and in the ensuing crisis, the (Globalist) forces of order would move in and “solve the problem.” Also known as: a takeover of all major institutions of government, worldwide.

Now have a new scandal erupting, on top of a whole pile of prior scientific frauds. As The Daily Caller reports:

“Australian scientists at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) ordered a review of temperature recording instruments after the government agency was caught tampering with temperature logs in several locations.”

“Agency officials admit that the problem with instruments recording low temperatures likely happened in several locations throughout Australia, but they refuse to admit to manipulating temperature readings. The BOM located missing logs in Goulburn and the Snow Mountains, both of which are in New South Wales.”

Let’s be clear. The missing and altered temperature readings actually indicated lower-than-normal temperatures which, if reported, would weaken the assertion that Australia is getting hotter.

The Daily Caller continues: “BOM [Australian Bureau of Meteorology] has been put under the microscope before for similar manipulations. The agency was accused in 2014 of tampering with the country’s temperature record to make it appear as if temperatures had warmed over the decades, according to reports in August 2014.”

“[Biologist and former director of the environmental unit at the Australian Institute of Public Affairs, Jennifer] Marohasey claimed at the time that BOM’s adjusted temperature records are ‘propaganda’ and not science. She analyzed raw temperature data from places across Australia, compared them to BOM data, and found the agency’s data created an artificial warming trend.”

“Marohasey said BOM adjustments changed Aussie temperature records from a slight cooling trend to one of ‘dramatic warming’ over the past century.”

But don’t worry.

The science is settled.

There must be no reasoned debate about the subject. Just start lowering the energy outputs of all countries on the planet.

Certainly don’t listen to a man like Freeman Dyson, who has no mainstream credentials—except for the following: physicist and mathematician, professor emeritus at Princeton’s Institute for Advanced Study, Fellow of the Royal Society, winner of the Lorentz Medal, the Max Planck Medal, the Fermi Award. Dyson states:

“What has happened in the past 10 years is that the discrepancies [in climate change models] between what’s observed and what’s predicted have become much stronger. It’s clear now the [climate change] models are wrong, but it wasn’t so clear 10 years ago… I’m 100 per cent Democrat myself, and I like Obama. But he took the wrong side on this [climate change] issue, and the Republicans took the right side…”

Pay no attention to that.

Shut your eyes, close your mouth, and wait for the lights to dim.

The people in charge are the people in charge, and if they don’t want debate, they must be right.

Censoring debate is always a sign that truth and justice are winning.

Right?

Several unhinged commentators have gone so far as to suggest jail time for scientists who deny the existence of manmade warming. Marc Morano, narrator and co-writer of the documentary, Climate Hustle, asked the popular American TV host, Bill Nye “The Science Guy,” whether he thought such jail threats against scientists would have “a chilling effect” on dissent.

Nye answered, “That there is a chilling effect on scientists who are in extreme doubt about climate change — I think is good.”

In other words, love censorship when it silences your opponents.

Bill Nye understands the proper method of science and research (experiment, replication, rejection, debate, questioning) the way a cockroach understands Aristotle’s treatises on logic.

Make no mistake about it, we are looking at fake climate science. The purveyors don’t care about truth. They only care about owning the bully pulpit and keeping dissenters away from that pulpit.

This is how official science is done. In the case of climate change, claim the planet is warming and claim the debate about the subject must be cooled until it is frozen and stored in a locker out of view.

In my investigations of official science and medicine over the past 35 years, I’ve seen this strategy deployed time and time again:

“The science is settled…” “The evidence is overwhelming…” “Credible researchers all agree…”

This is how the press creates a fake impression of consensus.

News outlets issue identical stories, inventing an echo chamber.

Don’t buy in.

Crack the illusion.

This article first appeared at NoMoreFakeNews.com.