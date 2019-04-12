Australian Activist Attempting to Enter America Interrogated and Deported

Image Credits: Avi Yemini | YouTube.

Australian activist and political commentator Avi Yemini was interrogated by the FBI and subsequently deported after he tried to enter America to appear on Dave Rubin and Steven Crowder’s shows.

Last month, a video featuring Yemini went viral in which he exposed Comedy Central host Jim Jefferies for dishonestly editing a video interview to smear Yemini during a segment about the New Zealand mosque shooting.

Yemini had planned to enter America to appear on the Rubin Report and Louder With Crowder, while also preparing to confront Jefferies about the smear.

However, upon landing, the activist was detained, interrogated and eventually deported.

“Upon arrival in Los Angeles I was DETAINED and INTERROGATED by the FBI and am currently waiting to be DEPORTED from the USA,” he tweeted, adding, “The “informant” was @ComedyCentral.”

Last month, Facebook also deleted Yemini’s page, which had 300,000 followers, for unspecified “hate speech”.

Watch Yemini’s exposure of Jim Jefferies below.


Related Articles

Video of Candace Owens Destroying Ted Lieu Nears CSPAN Record

Video of Candace Owens Destroying Ted Lieu Nears CSPAN Record

Government
Comments
Study: Opioid Epidemic Costing US Governments Almost $40 Billion

Study: Opioid Epidemic Costing US Governments Almost $40 Billion

Government
Comments

Dems Rage Against Barr For Backing Claims FBI Spied on Trump Campaign

Government
comments

Lawmakers Push For Another $11 Billion In Electric Vehicle Tax Credits

Government
comments

18 States Offer In-State Tuition For Illegals… And Legal Residents Are Not Happy About That

Government
comments

Comments