Australian Libraries Promote Transgender Teen Book That Describes A 6-Year-Old ‘Liking’ Oral Sex

A pro-LGBT book released in 2014 that includes a lewd sexual descriptions is allegedly being promoted in the youth sections at Australian libraries.

“Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out,” which includes the story of a 6-year-old enjoying oral sex, is being promoted in the youth sections of at least 60 Australian libraries, according to Binary Australia, an organization that says it affirms “the fact that gender is binary.”

“From six up, I used to kiss other guys in my neighbourhood, make out with them, and perform oral sex on them. I liked it. I used to love oral,” reads an except from the book shared by Binary Australia. “And I touched their you-know-whats. We were really young but that’s what we did.”

Kirralie Smith, director of Binary Australia, told the Daily Caller, “The book is in approximately 60 libraries in Australia. I found the book in my local library: Greater Taree Library — two copies in Taree and Wingham.”

