Australian Senator Slapped With Egg By Teen After Criticizing Mass Immigration

A teenager assaulted an Australian Senator with a raw egg over his negative comments about mass immigration of Muslims, and video of the incident went viral.

The teen boy smashed a raw egg on the back of Sen. Fraser Anning’s head during a press conference Saturday, who retaliated with several swings of his own.

Someone has just slapped an egg on the back of Australian Senator Fraser Anning's head, who immediately turned around and punched him in the face. @politicsabc @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HkDZe2rn0X — Henry Belot (@Henry_Belot) March 16, 2019

The exchange went viral on social media, with leftists hailing the boy as a hero.

Here's a video of Anning getting egged – the kid walked right up, got his phone out, started recording, and calmly cracked the egg on Fraser's head pic.twitter.com/KhC07yPhjy — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) March 16, 2019

The Australian Senate and premier sided with “Egg Boy,” asserting that Anning must face consequences for fighting back.

“The full force of the law should be applied to Sen. Anning,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Anning had complained about the “increasing Muslim presence” in New Zealand from its mass immigration program following the Christchurch shooting.

“I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman,” Anning said Friday. “However, whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand of the increasing Muslim presence.”

Additionally, Anning criticized the left’s double standard when it comes to terror attacks, claiming they would designate the next Islamic terror attack as a “lone wolf” attack with “no connection to Islam.”

I wonder if there will be as much outrage from the left wing when the next Muslim terrorist attack occurs? Most likely silence and talk about “lone wolf attacks, mental illness and no connection to Islam”. — Senator Fraser Anning (@fraser_anning) March 15, 2019

New Zealand’s government has responded to the Christchurch shooting with virtue-signaling and calls for gun control rather than putting forward practical solutions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised that gun control would come to New Zealand, and donned a hijab while meeting with victims of the Christchurch terror attack committed by a white supremacist.

