Australian Senator Slapped With Egg By Teen After Criticizing Mass Immigration

Image Credits: Henry_Belot/Twitter.

A teenager assaulted an Australian Senator with a raw egg over his negative comments about mass immigration of Muslims, and video of the incident went viral.

The teen boy smashed a raw egg on the back of Sen. Fraser Anning’s head during a press conference Saturday, who retaliated with several swings of his own.

The exchange went viral on social media, with leftists hailing the boy as a hero.

The Australian Senate and premier sided with “Egg Boy,” asserting that Anning must face consequences for fighting back.

“The full force of the law should be applied to Sen. Anning,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Anning had complained about the “increasing Muslim presence” in New Zealand from its mass immigration program following the Christchurch shooting.

“I am utterly opposed to any form of violence within our community, and I totally condemn the actions of the gunman,” Anning said Friday. “However, whilst this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand of the increasing Muslim presence.”

Additionally, Anning criticized the left’s double standard when it comes to terror attacks, claiming they would designate the next Islamic terror attack as a “lone wolf” attack with “no connection to Islam.”

New Zealand’s government has responded to the Christchurch shooting with virtue-signaling and calls for gun control rather than putting forward practical solutions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised that gun control would come to New Zealand, and donned a hijab while meeting with victims of the Christchurch terror attack committed by a white supremacist.

Reports are now emerging that the Mosque shooter is not the white “Christian conservative” the MSM says that he is. Alex Jones exposes the false narrative surrounding this tragedy.


