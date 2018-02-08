Austria: Leftist Bar Owners Banning Asylum Seekers After Crime Explosion

Image Credits: Wiki.

Bar owners in Vienna are losing customers due to a surge of migrant crime.

Some of them no longer seem to accept asylum seekers.

A “leftist” city magazine, Falter, did a test with a group of two Afghans and a Turkish man. The group of migrant men were not allowed to enter several Viennese bars. They were refused entrance because there were “too many people inside” or “there’s a private party.”

Later a control group of Austrian men could enter the same bars without problems. The editors of the magazine contacted the owners of the bars and told them about their “racist admission policy.”

