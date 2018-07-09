Austria to Ban Headscarves in Kindergarten

Image Credits: Adam Jones from Kelowna, BC, Canada / Wikimedia Commons.

Headscarves could soon be banned in Austria’s kindergartens, Vice-Chancellor and leader of the Freedom Party, Heinz-Christian Strache, announced. Strache said he will try to make agreements on the issue in summer, Kronen Zeitung reports.

“We freedom party people implement our next campaign promise. The headscarf ban comes,” Strache said on Saturday.

Strache declares that he wants to reach a ‘15a agreement’ with the federal states “in which the headscarf is banned in elementary educational institutions”. Everything could be legally fixed by autumn.

