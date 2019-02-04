Austria: White Girls Wearing Headscarves to Prevent Harassment From Muslim Migrants

Doctor and former MP Marcus Franz says white girls in Vienna, Austria have begun wearing Islamic headscarves to prevent street harassment by male Muslim migrants.

During an appearance on OE24, Franz revealed that in migrant-heavy areas fathers were telling their daughters to wear hijabs so as to disguise the fact that they are non-Muslim.

“Speak with women on the street, speak with children, speak with young girls, I myself know fathers who, when their daughters who are coming home in the evening, when they live in a problem area, give them headscarves so they won’t be recognized as Austrians,” said Franz.

“I know this personally, in the 15th district (Vienna), this is a fact,” he added, saying that women were afraid because of “permanent micro-aggressions” and being sexually propositioned by Muslim men.

He added that the girls were being “propositioned with unpleasant aggression and attitudes, and the girls and women, quite simply, are afraid.”

“You can see it in the population if you work in a social profession like me,” remarked Franz, adding, “We need to distinguish clearly between the settled population and those who have arrived more recently.”

The story bears some similarities to how some German girls in migrant-heavy schools are also wearing hijabs to prevent bullying.

As we previously reported, a mother in Germany whose daughter was being bullied by Muslim students because she was blonde, Christian and didn’t wear a headscarf was told by the headmaster of a school in Frankfurt to cover her up with a hijab.

The mother of the student told BILD that her daughter was being bullied by Muslim girls to such a degree that she had to “take them out of school for protection.”

“She was beaten and verbally attacked on the way to school,” said the mother, explaining that abuse was because her daughter has blonde hair, doesn’t wear a headscarf, has a German-Hebrew name and is a Christian.

When the headmaster was informed of the situation, he advised the mother to cover up her daughter with a hijab.

“Your daughter does not have to say that she is German. Besides, you can give her a headscarf!” she was told.

