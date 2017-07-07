Author: Black Lives Matter Activists Motivate Police Shootings

Heather Mac Donald, from the Manhattan Institute and the author of the book, The War On Cops, blames Black Lives Matter protesters and activists for the killing of police officers, like the shooting that occurred this week resulting in the death of Officer Miosotis Familia in New York City, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that protests encourage violent criminals to act out.

“People have been fed the lie for the last three years by the Black Lives Matter activists and their media and political enablers that we’re living through an epidemic of racially biased police shootings of black men, a claim that is 100 percent false and, we shouldn’t be surprised that kooks and people that have been fed a longstanding hatred of the police act on this. The numbers bear this out. The cops are under attack because of this ideologically fueled and completely unjustified hatred.”

She discounted incidents of police shootings that have elicited outrage around the country, saying they are statistically insignificant compared to the number of police killed in black communities.

