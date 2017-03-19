Author: It’s Not College Kids Creating Chaos To Resist Trump, ‘They’re Professionals’ [VIDEO]

America used to be world renown for resolving our political differences at the ballot box and then having a peaceful transition of power, despite fundamental disagreements.

A New Zealander we interviewed at the Conservative Political Action Conference, who has studied the radical left for some 30 years, says he is watching an escalating number of radicals foment hate, violence and chaos by any means necessary to destroy the American constitutional way of life. These “ain’t college students; they’re professionals.” He hopes more Americans are connecting the dots and paying attention.

Trevor Loudon, the author of “Enemies Within,” was featured in a recent documentary created by the Capital Research Foundation called “America Under Siege: Civil War 2017.” The film is about who was behind the inaugural protests against President Donald Trump. They found organizations and professionals like Teresa Gutierrez of the Workers World Party, who proclaims in the film, “this is the revolution that will take Donald Trump down and make America a socialist country.”

