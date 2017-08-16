Authorities Arrest 13 Accused MS-13 Gang Members in Ohio, Indiana

Image Credits: MARVIN RECINOS/AFP/Getty Images.

More than a dozen alleged members of the notorious MS-13 gang were arrested in Ohio and Indiana on Tuesday, according to the Justice Department.

Authorities made 13 arrests in early morning raids, Fox News reports.

A federal grand jury had charged 10 members of Ms-13’s “Columbus Clique” with “conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and use of a firearm during a crime of violence in an indictment returned on July 27,” the Justice Department said.

The indictment alleges that the 10 individuals “conspired to commit extortion through the use of threatened or actual force, violence or fear to intimidate their victims into paying money to the defendants and their co-conspirators.” They often sent money by wire transfer, often through “intermediaries,” to MS-13 members and associates in El Salvador and elsewhere to further the group’s international criminal activities.

