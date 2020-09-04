Authorities Seeking Witnesses After Fatal Shooting of Cleveland Officer

Image Credits: Angelo Merendino/Getty Images.

Authorities in the US city of Cleveland are appealing to the public for information following the fatal shooting of an officer, the local police department said on Friday.

“On September 3, 2020, at approximately 10 pm, a Cleveland Police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue. Very little information is available at this time. We are asking that anyone with information call 9-1-1,” Cleveland’s Division of Police (CDP) said via Twitter.

The FBI’s Cleveland office in a separate Twitter post identified the officer as Detective James Skernivitz, “one of CDP’s finest” and said reward money would be paid for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Local Fox News affiliate WKBN said the 53-year-old officer was killed along with a 50-year-old man who has yet to be identified.

WKBN confirmed the officer’s car was shot multiple times and said police believe that more than one person fired at the officer.


Ritual Public Shaming

Professor Put on Leave After Students Are Offended by Chinese Word That Sounds Like N-Word

Muzzle Masks For Dogs Now Available

Brian Stelter Appointed Truth Ambassador Of Mainstream Media

COVID Hysteria: Students Excluded For Turning Their Heads in Class

