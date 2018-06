May sales of new vehicles in the United States rose an estimated 2 percent as low unemployment and strong consumer confidence helped mitigate the impact of rising interest rates and fuel prices, Ford Motor Co executives said on Friday.

Robust Memorial Day weekend sales also bolstered retail auto deliveries, carmakers said.

“The U.S. economy remains on a favorable trajectory,” said Ford Motor Co (F.N) chief economist Emily Kolinski Morris during a media briefing call on Friday.

