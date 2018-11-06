Available Jobs Compared to Unemployed Workers Near Record Low

Image Credits: geralt / pixabay / CC0 Creative Commons.

The ratio of unemployed workers to open jobs hovered at a record low in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday morning in a sign of the economy’s strength.

There were 0.9 unemployed workers for every job vacancy listed in the month, a ratio the agency said was the lowest since it’s been keeping track and that hasn’t been recorded before this year.

It’s unusual for there to be more open jobs than job seekers. In comparison, there were more than six jobless workers for every vacancy during the worst of the recession in 2009.

