Avenatti Drops Stormy Daniels

TV lawyer Michael Avenatti declared he will no longer represent adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti’s statement came Tuesday in a tweet wishing her “all the best.”

“On February 19, we informed Stormy Daniels in writing that we were terminating our legal representation of her for various reasons that we cannot disclose publicly due to attorney-client privilege,” said Avenatti. “This was not a decision we made lightly and it came only after lengthy discussion, thought and deliberation, as well as consultation with other professionals”

“We wish Stormy all the best.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, tweeted that she retained a new lawyer minutes before Avenatti’s statement.

I have retained Clark Brewster as my personal lawyer and have asked him and his firm to review all legal matters involving me. Upon completion of Mr. Brewster's review and further consultation with me, I anticipate Mr. Brewster will serve as my primary counsel on all legal issues — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 12, 2019



The professional parting comes months after the duo lost their defamation suit against President Trump, who asserted Daniels’ allegation was “a total con job.”

Moreover, as part of her loss, Daniels was ordered to pay Trump’s court fees finalizing what Trump’s attorney called a “total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels.”



