Avenatti Says Won't Run For President in 2020

Leftist lawyer Michael Avenatti says he won’t run for president in 2020.

“After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the presidency of the U.S. in 2020,” Avenatti said in a statement on Twitter. “I do not make this decision lightly — I make it out of respect for my family. But for their concerns, I would run.”

Please see my statement below regarding 2020. pic.twitter.com/ztCfZUY6hA — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 4, 2018

The lawyer, who came into the spotlight for representing porn star Stormy Daniels, began flirting with a presidential run this summer after spending months as a regular guest on mainstream media outlets.

But more recently, Avenatti made headlines after being arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles County.

The district attorney’s office has since dropped the felony charge, but the city attorney is still considering a misdemeanor case.

“Mareli Miniutti, the actress who brought the allegation against Avenatti, filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court last month in an attempt to get a restraining order against him,” reported The Hill. “Avenatti has fiercely denied the allegations and has said that he will be fully exonerated.”

Last week, Daniels said Avenatti sued President Trump against her wishes and started a legal defense fund for her without her prior knowledge.

Avenatti responded by claiming he gave her a “full and complete accounting” of the fundraising effort.