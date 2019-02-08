Average Adult Commits 8 ‘Financial Fails’ A Month, Could Have Saved $315, Survey Finds

Image Credits: Alessandro De Carli / EyeEm / Getty, Burak Karademir / Getty.

If you ever feel like you’re barely making a dent in paying off your credit card debt, it might be that you’re being more careless than you realize in how you’re managing your money.

A recent survey of 2,000 American adults found that the typical person commits an average of 91 “financial fails” per year.

These “financial fails” include not setting aside enough savings, frequenting restaurants often, and generally spending more than they should, according to the survey, which was commissioned by LendingTree subsidiary ValuePenguin.com.

All told, the survey participants reported eight “financial fails” per month on average. The most common areas of overspending were eating out instead of cooking at home, with 54% reporting this behavior; online shopping (36%), and buying clothes and shoes (28%). According to the data, the eight “financial fails” per month added up to $315.16 that could have otherwise been saved.

Read more


A new bill would require gun buyers in Illinois to reveal their public social media accounts to police in order to purchase the firearm. Alex breaks down this slippery slope to nationwide tyranny.


Related Articles

Walmart Nation: Mapping America's Biggest Employers

Walmart Nation: Mapping America’s Biggest Employers

Economy
Comments
Sears Lives: Judges Approves Lampert's $5.2BN Bid To Keep Retailer Alive

Sears Lives: Judges Approves Lampert’s $5.2BN Bid To Keep Retailer Alive

Economy
Comments

VIDEO: Watch Trump Confront Bernie Sanders Over Socialism’s Failure

Economy
Comments

Why the Left Isn’t Convinced by Your Economics Arguments

Economy
Comments

Silver Demand Expected to Surge

Economy
Comments

Comments