Average Adult Commits 8 ‘Financial Fails’ A Month, Could Have Saved $315, Survey Finds

If you ever feel like you’re barely making a dent in paying off your credit card debt, it might be that you’re being more careless than you realize in how you’re managing your money.

A recent survey of 2,000 American adults found that the typical person commits an average of 91 “financial fails” per year.

These “financial fails” include not setting aside enough savings, frequenting restaurants often, and generally spending more than they should, according to the survey, which was commissioned by LendingTree subsidiary ValuePenguin.com.

All told, the survey participants reported eight “financial fails” per month on average. The most common areas of overspending were eating out instead of cooking at home, with 54% reporting this behavior; online shopping (36%), and buying clothes and shoes (28%). According to the data, the eight “financial fails” per month added up to $315.16 that could have otherwise been saved.

Read more



A new bill would require gun buyers in Illinois to reveal their public social media accounts to police in order to purchase the firearm. Alex breaks down this slippery slope to nationwide tyranny.