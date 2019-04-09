AvocadoChallenge 2.0: Give a Democrat an Avocado to Stop Human Trafficking

Owen Shroyer went to the Travis County Democratic Party office in Austin, Texas for round 2 of the #AvocadoChallenge where he offers employees avocados in exchange for their support of stronger border policies that would help stop to human trafficking.

This time, Shroyer posed as a Bernie Sanders supporter who wanted to discuss human trafficking with fellow Democrats, but he was promptly kicked out of the building.

The left is more concerned about a possible avocado shortage if the southern border is shut down than they are about crime and drugs entering the country.

Shroyer figured if they get their avocados, they could stop worrying and support national security.

Watch day one of the #AvocadoChallenge in the video below: