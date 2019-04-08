#AvocadoChallenge: Give A Democrat An Avocado To Stop Human Trafficking

Image Credits: Chad Miller, Flickr.

Owen Shroyer went to the Travis County Democratic Party office in Austin, Texas to offer employees avocados in exchange for their support of a border wall that would help stop to human trafficking.

The left is more concerned about a possible avocado shortage if the southern border is shut down than they are about crime and drugs entering the country.

Shroyer figured if they get their avocados, they could stop worrying and support national security.


