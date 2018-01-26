AWKWARD: Bill Clinton Rolls Window Up when Asked, ‘How’s Monica?’

Former President Bill Clinton thought he was greeting an adoring fan — that is, until he was asked about his former mistress, Monica Lewinsky.

Footage shows Clinton responding to a man’s comments in Manhattan, but the former head of state goes silent when confronted about his extramarital affair.

Hilarious moment as former President Bill Clinton chats with New Yorker until he asks him "How's Monica?" pic.twitter.com/97QAMAKWZV — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 25, 2018

“You the best president, man. Trump gotta go. Trump gotta go, Bill Clinton,” the man tells the former Arkansas governor, who is in a vehicle at a stop light on a New York street corner.

The former president agrees, giving a thumbs up.

“Tell Hillary I said, ‘What up?'” the man continues, receiving another thumbs up.

“Best president alive, man,” the New Yorker says, before asking, “How’s Monica?”

At this point the president rolls up his window, evidently unwilling to address the matter.

“N***a put the window up. I said, ‘How’s Monica?'” the man filming says laughing.