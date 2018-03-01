Ax-Wielding Woman Arrested After Threatening to 'Kill Everybody' at Vegas Elementary School

Image Credits: North Las Vegas PD.

A Las Vegas woman has been arrested after police say she scaled the fence of a local elementary school with a pickax in her hand.

Officer Eric Leavitt said Wednesday that Kisstal Killough appeared to be under the influence of an unspecified drug and was threatening to ‘kill everybody’ before she was jailed a little before noon on Tuesday.

Leavitt says Killough lives near Tom Williams Elementary School, and neighbors and school officials called police when they saw her pacing with the ax in the parking lot while some 200  children were in the school yard.

