Axed Professor who Called Sandy Hook a Hoax to Argue Free Speech Rights Were Violated

A fired Florida Atlantic University professor who once said the Sandy Hook massacre was staged by the government to take away gun rights will try to convince the jury he was unlawfully dismissed from his position last year.

James Tracy, a former tenured professor at the university, claims his free speech rights were violated by the school after he was fired in January 2016 for perpetuating conspiracy theories on his personal blog.

The federal trial is set to begin Wednesday in West Palm Beach, and may set a precedent for future free speech cases and the rights of tenured professors in American universities, The Sun Sentinel reported.

Tracy’s lawyer, Louis Leo IV, wrote earlier this year that the case “may very well be the most important free speech case pending in the United States right now, at least with respect to the rights of tenured academics in American public universities.”

