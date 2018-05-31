Ayatollah Khamenei Calls for Gun Control—in the U.S.

Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has released a statement calling on the United Nations to “seriously” pursue seven “human rights” cases in the United States. One of these is what Khamenei perceives as the need for gun control.

“Another case which the UN should definitely pursue is the freedom of selling guns in the US with which so many crimes are being committed,” Khamenei said in a statement published today.

“You hear and witness that every day in schools, in universities, in markets, and on the street that a teenager, a man, or a woman fires a volley of bullets at some people because of some problem they have–they are extremely angry, or they are mad and have some personal problems,” Khamenei said.

“They kill eight, ten, twenty–more or less–people, and families mourn the loss of their dear ones,” Khamenei continued. “Why do they not stop this? The reason is that gun companies prevent this, and the US administrations are under the influence of these companies. This is a very important issue which should be addressed and pursued by the UN.”

The other six alleged U.S. human rights issues that Khamenei wants the UN to look into include the Clinton-era confrontation at the Branch Davidian compound; the continuing detention of terrorists at Guantanamo; the treatment of prisoners at Abu Ghraib when it was controlled by Americans and another prison controlled by Americans in Afghanistan; the behavior of U.S. police toward African Americans; what he claims is the U.S. “role in creating DAESH” (the Islamic State); and his claim that the U.S. is helping the Saudi government in “the massacre of Yemeni people.”