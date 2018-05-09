Ayatollah Khamenei: Trump’s ‘corpse’ will be ‘worm food’

Let’s check in with Iran and how they’re reacting to the U.S. ending of its part of the IRAN deal, shall we?

First up, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei wants a “guarantee” from the U.K, France and Germany that they won’t pull out of the JCPOA before he trusts that they want to stay in the deal.

“I don’t trust these three EU countries either,” Iran’s Supreme Leader tweeted early Wednesday morning. “f the govt. wants to make a contract, they should ask for a guarantee, or else they will all do just as the U.S. did. If there’s not definite guarantee, the #JCPOA cannot continue.”

For some reason, this scene about “guarantees” from “Tommy Boy” is in our mind.

Tommy: Let’s think about this for a sec, Ted. Why would somebody put a guarantee on a box? Hmmm, very interesting.

Ted Nelson, Customer: Go on, I’m listening.

Tommy: Here’s the way I see it, Ted. Guy puts a fancy guarantee on a box ’cause he wants you to feel all warm and toasty inside.

Ted Nelson, Customer: Yeah, makes a man feel good.

Khamenei went on to tweet about President Trump’s “shallow statements”:

And then he said Iran’s Islamic Republic will “stand strong” and outlast Trump whose “corpse” will be “worm food”:

And in Iran’s parliament, we have the burning of an American flag along with the customary “Death to America!’ chant:

The “Death to America” party is happening outside, too:


