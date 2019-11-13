Az Republican Tweets "Epstein Didn't Kill Himself" Through Coded Messages

Congressman Paul A. Gosar, who represents Arizona’s 4th District, sent out a string of tweets on Wednesday that spell out “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” if you look at the first letter of each tweet.

Watch the video below to see for yourself:

Read the First Letter of Each Tweet Well played @RepGosar 😂 pic.twitter.com/H2ExUBakDg — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 13, 2019

While appearing to simply comment on the Democrats’ public impeachment hearings, Rep. Gosar cryptically started every tweet with the letters needed to spell out the message.

While hilarious, it’s also a big deal that a sitting congressman is promoting the idea that there was foul play in the death of the billionaire pedophile.

Ever since the mysterious death, “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” memes have flooded the internet.

Adding to the public’s suspicions, last month, former New York City medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, who observed Epstein’s autopsy at the direction of brother Mark Epstein, said the findings were more consistent with signs of strangulation than suicidal hanging.

