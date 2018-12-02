Baby It's Cold Outside pulled by radio station, citing #MeToo

It’s a Christmas classic probably being played in shops and radio stations all over the world.

But a radio station in Cleveland, Ohio has decided to remove Baby It’s Cold Outside from its playlist following complaints from listeners.

Local media report that listeners said the song was inappropriate and at odds with the #MeToo movement.

But a poll on the station’s Facebook page showed a majority of respondents did not want the song banned.

Glenn Anderson, a host at the Star 102 station, blogged that although the song was written in a different era, the lyrics felt “manipulative and wrong”.

“The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”

