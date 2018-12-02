Baby It's Cold Outside pulled by radio station, citing #MeToo

Image Credits: Wolfmann / Wiki.

It’s a Christmas classic probably being played in shops and radio stations all over the world.

But a radio station in Cleveland, Ohio has decided to remove Baby It’s Cold Outside from its playlist following complaints from listeners.

Local media report that listeners said the song was inappropriate and at odds with the #MeToo movement.

But a poll on the station’s Facebook page showed a majority of respondents did not want the song banned.

Glenn Anderson, a host at the Star 102 station, blogged that although the song was written in a different era, the lyrics felt “manipulative and wrong”.

“The world we live in is extra sensitive now, and people get easily offended, but in a world where #MeToo has finally given women the voice they deserve, the song has no place.”

Read more


Related Articles

Bette Midler Fantasizes About Trump and His Family Hanged ‘Good and High’

Bette Midler Fantasizes About Trump and His Family Hanged ‘Good and High’

Hot News
Comments
YouTube Says David Duke Is Good But Charlie Brown And Alex Jones Are Bad

YouTube Says David Duke Is Good But Charlie Brown And Alex Jones Are Bad

Hot News
Comments

#MeToo Aftermath: “Consent Videos” New Trend to Thwart Rape Allegations

Hot News
comments

Citizens Respond To Trump’s Tweet Featuring Obama And Hillary In Jail

Hot News
comments

Leftist: Tolkien Was Racist, Compares Orcs to Migrants

Hot News
comments

Comments