"Baby Khan" Balloon Campaign Smashes "Baby Trump" Funding

In the first 24 hours of the campaign for the baby Trump balloon, they ‘smashed it’ raising £1,500. Yesterday, the campaign for a baby Khan balloon, to also be flown over Parliament during President Donald J. Trump’s visit to the UK next week, has blown the Trump fund out of the water, blowing past the £10K goal in less than 24 hours.

It shows that the country does not approve of Sadiq Khan’s approval of a balloon mocking President Trump. Normally, the sort of balloon would not be approved, so this is bending rules to allow this.

LOLS apparently @TrumpBabyUK 'smashed it' in their first 24 hours with £1,500 & we're on £7,600 +. Who's more welcome now @SadiqKhan? pic.twitter.com/4kOinMgXls — Yanny (@YannyBruere) July 6, 2018

The counter-campaign for a balloon depiction the London Mayor in a nappy to go up surpassed the £10,000 in a short time as people throughout the country are disgusted and embarrassed by Mr. Khan’s disrespect of the US President. There is also a march on 14 July to WELCOME President Trump in London.

