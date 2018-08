Baby talk speeds up an infant’s learning, new research suggests.

Babbling terms of endearment such as ‘coochie coo’ helps youngsters pick up language more quickly and could give them a head start at school, a Scottish study found.

In particular, words that end in ‘y’, such as tummy, mummy and doggy, or those that repeat sounds like ‘night-night’, help children aged between nine and 21 months pick up new phrases, the research adds.

