Backfire: MSM Slams Omarosa Over Secret WH Recordings, N-Word Claims

Mainstream media pundits on the left and right have roundly criticized former The Apprentice star Omarosa Manigault for surreptitiously recording conversations in the White House Oval Office and Situation Room.

The Republican Party released a compilation Monday of various MSNBC and CNN talking heads criticizing Manigault for secretly recording conversations in the White House and claiming she heard tapes of Donald Trump uttering a racist ephithet.

Other leftist pundits like CNN’s April Ryan and Brian Stelter took to Twitter to condemn Manigault.

“Omarosa! I hear you mentioned me on Meet The Press. Don’t reference me or use my name. Keep my name out of your mouth. You have done enough. Your lies and crazy behavior are catching up to you. Can you say National Security breach? Lawyer up!” Ryan tweeted.

Even the usually soft-spoken Fox News host Dana Perino had some choice words for Manigault.

“Omarosa’s book will be forgotten — her despicable behavior will not,” she tweeted.

President Trump also launched scathing salvos at “Whacky Omarosa,” calling her a “low-life.”

“While I know it’s ‘not presidential’ to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry!”

Even the corporate media feels it must distance itself from her.

