Backfire: Protesters Show Up Outside Maxine Waters' House

A small group of conservative demonstrators showed up outside Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters’ Washington home Wednesday.

Protesters from Patriot Picket shouted and chanted outside Waters’ DC residence after the congresswoman last Saturday called on Democrats to publicly harass Trump cabinet members.

“Hey Maxine, where’s your niceness gene?” the protesters yelled, while carrying signs reading, “Democrats=No Break from the Hate,” and “God Heal Maxine’s Hateful Soul.”

Waters last Saturday called for harassment of Trump officials after the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, kicked out White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere. We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents,” she told a rally crowd.

The protest comes after a mob of Democrats taking marching orders from Waters’ showed up outside Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home Wednesday, where his wife Elaine Chao confronted them.

Waters’ feet were also held to the fire earlier this week when investigative journalist Laura Loomer confronted her asking where Trump supporters can go without fear of being harassed by deranged leftists.

President Trump also lashed out at Waters on Twitter this week, calling her a “low IQ individual,” and asserting she had “called for harm” on his supporters.

Yesterday Trump also labeled Waters and House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi “the unhinged FACE of the Democrat Party.”


