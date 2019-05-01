Backlash After Mayor Pete Supports Exemptions From Mandatory Vaccinations

Image Credits: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg drew some backlash for his stance on mandatory vaccinations.

Buzzfeed reported that Buttigieg supports states’ rights to mandate vaccinations, but also supports “some exceptions.”

Prapass Pulsub / Getty Images

“The law of the land for more than a century has been that states may enforce mandatory vaccination for public safety to prevent the spread of a dangerous disease. Pete does support some exceptions, except during a public health emergency to prevent an outbreak,” a spokesman for the South Bend mayor told Buzzfeed.

