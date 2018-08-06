Backlash: YouTubers Defend Alex Jones After Platform Bans All Content

Numerous YouTubers created videos Monday defending Infowars founder Alex Jones after Big Tech coordinated an all-out censorship effort against his social media accounts.

Check out videos from YouTube producers who see the writing on the wall.

Tim Pool

Styxhexenhammer666

Ben Shapiro

@RealVinceJames

Angelo John Gage

Paul Joseph Watson

Brandon Tatum

John Burk

Paulio Productions

Dr. Steve Turley

The Lone Wolf

Black Biggot

Lisa Haven

On The Marc

EchilonCommunication

Political Avenger

RedGuy Politics

Watch: Alex Jones’ Warning To The World On Internet Censorship

