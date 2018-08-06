Backlash: YouTubers Defend Alex Jones After Platform Bans All Content

Numerous YouTubers created videos Monday defending Infowars founder Alex Jones after Big Tech coordinated an all-out censorship effort against his social media accounts.
Check out videos from YouTube producers who see the writing on the wall.
Tim Pool
Styxhexenhammer666
Ben Shapiro
Angelo John Gage
If you don't see how this is a problem, you're not seeing the big picture. If anything, this proves what they have been saying.@RealAlexJones @PrisonPlanet #AlexJones #Infowars pic.twitter.com/818jSxMmY8
— Angelo John Gage (@AngeloJohnGage) August 6, 2018
Paul Joseph Watson
Brandon Tatum
John Burk
Paulio Productions
Dr. Steve Turley
The Lone Wolf
Black Biggot
Lisa Haven
On The Marc
EchilonCommunication
Political Avenger
RedGuy Politics
Alex Jones' Warning To The World On Internet Censorship pic.twitter.com/DNdiR6goHb
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 6, 2018