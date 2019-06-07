Bad Lindsey Graham Has Made a Comeback

Image Credits: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

In case you hadn’t noticed, Bad Lindsey Graham has made a comeback this year.

Good Lindsey Graham came increasingly to the fore last year as John McCain’s absence due to illness and subsequent death released Graham from his daily duties of following McCain around like a puppy on a leash.

Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Unleashed Lindsey turned out to be a pretty consistently conservative guy and loyal supporter of his country’s best interests and of a President from his own party, quite the direct contrast to Senator From the News Media McCain. Go figure. He was so good, in fact, that his powerful, impromptu speech before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the midst of the Democrats’ despicable smearing of Brett Kavanaugh last October very likely changed the entire course of that nomination.

