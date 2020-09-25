Bail Project Tied to Antifa U-Haul Received Millions from Bill Gates, UMG, Jack Dorsey, Among Others

National File can reveal in further detail those behind the funding of the Bail Project, which include Bill Gates, Universal Music Group, and others.

The Bail Project has come under fire, after it was revealed that their employee, Holly Zoller, was the renter and driver of a U-Haul that provided shields and other supplies to antifa rioters before the chaos in Louisville yesterday.

As National File reported, a group of concerned citizens tracked Zoller down:

One member of the anonymous group called Zoller, posing as a U-Haul employee, noting that the company had seen “hundreds of Twitter posts” about the U-Haul truck “being used to protest illegally.”

Alex Jones interviews reporter Savanah Hernandez about being violently attacked and robbed by antifa and BLM rioters. “We handed out supplies. That’s it,” Zoller said, including “umbrellas, water, masks, goggles, gloves.” The caller says that they saw signs of” abolish the police,” to which Zoller said that was her First Amendment right.” What does it matter what I posted on a sign?” she added. Zoller then denied that she protested, but then was caught admitting that she “drove the U-Haul truck and dropped items off.” After saying this, Zoller goes quiet. When she returns to the call, she says the caller should talk to her lawyer and that she would not be answering any more questions.

HOLLY ZOLLER ADMITS LIVE ON PHONE SHE WAS IN THE U-HAUL AND RENTED IT https://t.co/zuHc4XOgrm — intelwave 🌲 (@inteldotwav) September 23, 2020

It turns out that the Bail Project, whose members have ties to George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, receive millions of dollars in funding from a number of prominent figures in society. National File reported yesterday that Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, has helped provide the group with funding.

In June, Dorsey’s #startsmall intiative teamed up with Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation, to donate $11 million to organisations that “advance racial equity, with a focus on criminal justice and policing reform.” The Bail Project was a recipient of these funds, along with Black Lives Matter. It’s not just Dorsey that provides the organisation, which has 81 employees, with millions in cash. The Audacious Project, which received hundreds of millions in funding from Bill Gates, the TED organisation (of the famous TED Talks), and others, has provided $100 million to the Bail Project in the last two years, and will continue to donate $50 million a year for the foreseeable future. Universal Music Group created a “Task Force for Meaningful Change” and a $25 million Change Fund in June, following the death of George Floyd. The Bail Project is one of a number of recipients of this fund, which also included the Colin Kaepernick Foundation and Black Lives Matter. National File reported earlier today that the Bail Project received up to $1 million in federal COVID relief funds. The federal bailout loan, which was a minimum of $350K, was approved in April. National File will continue tracking this story.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!