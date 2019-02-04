Baker’s “Build the Wall” Cookies Go Viral After Liberal Outcry

A Washington bakery stumbled onto a “yuge” hit after an offended liberal snapped a photo of a cookie accidentally added to the company’s display case.

Edmonds Bakery owner Kenneth Bellingham decorated heart-shaped cookies with the slogan “Build the Wall” for his daughter-in-law, but never intended to sell the design.

“I wasn’t going to sell those cookies. That wasn’t my plan. The cookie just got put out there and somebody thought that I was selling them. It was part of my collection,” Bellingham told Q13Fox.com.

But somehow the cookies ended up in the bakery’s display case — and then all over social media after a woman named Ana Carrera posted photos to a Facebook group.

Carrera noted she believed the message was indicative of the bakery’s political stance.

“I instantly figured this is part of the rhetoric that he believes in that comes out of this bakery,” Carrera said in a statement to Q13Fox.com. “I just took it upon myself to post it on Facebook to see what others thought of it and it just took off from there. But it’s definitely something I do not like.”

Bellingham insisted that’s not the case at all, but the attention put on the cookie by Carrera made it a big hit, with customers driving from all over to get their hands on it, in addition to thousands of orders coming in from across the country.

“Now we are selling them because people ask for them,” Bellingham said. “No, I don’t think it’s racist. I think it’s about border security.”

Unfortunately orders that require shipping won’t be fulfilled, Bellingham said, because he just wants to be a local baker.

“I don’t want to get into all of that. I just want to be a baker, but I want to have the right to bake what I want to do,” Bellingham said.

President Trump is expected to address border security and his calls to build a wall on the southern US border with Mexico during his 2019 State of the Union Address, set to take place on Tuesday, February 5.

