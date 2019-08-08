Baltimore: An Inside Look at What Residents Call "Murderland"

Baltimore residents provide a look into what it’s like to live in the city and explain why Trump is right to call out the poor leadership that has caused the once-prosperous metropolis to spiral out of control.

A correspondent for YouTuber “Fleccas Talks” interviewed residents and shot footage of locals condemning Rev. Al Sharpton, who made a speech criticizing President Trump for his remarks about the city.

Also, conservative activist Scott Pressler is interviewed about his campaign to clean up the streets of Baltimore, which received a large amount of media attention.

Scott Pressler organized a massive clean-up effort in Baltimore made of “Americans helping Americans.”

Fleccas Talks joins Owen to discuss the long-term effects of community service.


Elizabeth Warren Blames Trump For El Paso Shooting Despite Dayton Shooter Being Her Supporter

