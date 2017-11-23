Baltimore cop killed right before he was going to testify against other cops

A Baltimore police officer was killed the day before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury against a squad of indicted fellow officers, the city’s police commissioner said Wednesday.

Homicide detective Sean Suiter and his partner were investigating a shooting that took place days earlier when Suiter saw someone acting suspiciously in a vacant lot. The 43-year-old detective approached the suspect, and was shot in the head, The Baltimore Sun reported.

It appears Suiter was killed with his own service weapon, and there was evidence of a struggle before the shooting, the newspaper reported.

Federal authorities had informed Suiter that he was not a target of their investigation into the city’s Gun Trace Task Force, and the officer’s killing does not appear to be connected to his pending testimony.

Read more