Baltimore County Threatens Lawsuit Against Opioid Manufacturers, Distributors

Baltimore County has announced plans to file a federal lawsuit against pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

County officials say the suit — which is not yet filed — with seek monetary damages for expenses incurred by the county in its fight against opioid abuse. The county did not name companies that will be cited in the lawsuit.

“The opioid crisis has led to a significant increase of overdoses from heroin and prescription drug abuse,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in a press release Monday.

Read more