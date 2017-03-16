Baltimore Homicide Rate Almost Double Chicago's

While Chicago receives most of the attention around the country when it comes to shootings, gang-violence and overall homicides, Baltimore has a homicide rate that almost doubles Chicago’s.

In 2016 there were 762 murders in the city of Chicago compared to only 318 in Baltimore, but the two cities have vastly different population sizes.

If Baltimore had the same population as Chicago it would have a murder count of 1,390, close to double the murder count in Chicago.

A BBC report from from March, 1 details how dangerous the city of Baltimore has become.

President Trump has voiced his concerns for places like Baltimore saying, “At the center of my revitalization plan is the issue of trade. Massive, chronic trade deficits have emptied out our jobs. Just look at what has happened to Baltimore, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Cleveland.”

Trump has also addressed rising homicide rates in these democratically controlled cities stating, “Democratic policies have given rise to crippling crime and violence.”

