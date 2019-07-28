The President of the United States called out a ranking millionaire member of Congress for his lording over his district after continuing to blame the Executive office for the crisis on the border that the Democrats refuse to fix for political reasons.

Meanwhile, impeachment bully U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings and the media cry racism after President Trump tweeted:

“….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Cummings responded with, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.”

But does he? There is no question that the area of Baltimore President Trump is referencing is rat-infested.

In fact, its so bad that Animal Planet ranked Baltimore as one of the worst Rat Infested cities in the world reporting “Baltimore’s rat problem is bad enough that at one point, rats tunneled so intensely beneath a particular area of pavement that when garbage collectors drove over it, their truck sunk up to its axles. Rats in the vicinity took full advantage of the mishap and swarmed the truck, gorging on the garbage inside.”

Bernie Sanders flanked by Baltimore City leaders wasn’t called a racist when he called likened Baltimore to a third world country.

Racism doesn’t Trump the truth. And when a crooked politician’s plastic reputation supersedes the lives of 22.4% of his constituents that live in poverty, the highest Homicide rate of U.S. big cities, and a rat problem of global proportions. We are no longer facing the truth.