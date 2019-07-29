Baltimore IS a mess: Schools where NO kids can read, do math — and employees are ripping off taxpayers

It’s not new that Baltimore is a mess. It’s just that President Trump is now saying it and his haters are trying to turn it into a race issue.

But the fact is, the city’s schools have been infested with corruption for years, and kids — and taxpayers — are the victims while incompetent employees are laughing all the way to the bank.

EAGnews.org reported in 2017:

Baltimore schools are failing students on serious scale, and it’s not for lack of spending on high-priced administrators and other school employees.

Not a single student in five of the city’s high schools and one middle school tested up to state standards in English and math, an astonishingly embarrassing statistic that’s infuriating some parents, Fox Baltimore reports.

“That’s absurd to me,” Janel Nelson, mother of Frederick Douglass High School senior Navon Warren, told the news station. “That’s your teacher’s report card, ultimately.”

Based on Warren’s analogy, teachers at five schools received a zero on the latest round of standardized testing: Booker T. Washington Middle School, Douglass High School, Achievement Academy at Harbor City, New Era Academy, Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School, and New Hope Academy.

“High school students are tested by the state in math and English,” according to Fox Baltimore. “Their scores place them in one of five categories – a four or five is considered proficient and one through three are not. At Frederick Douglass, 185 students took the state math test last year and 89 percent fell into the lowest level. Just one student approached expectations and scored a three.”

Is this acceptable to Rep. Elijah Cummings? Or is it only unacceptable because President Trump is saying it?

Or how about this? Some genius in the school system thought it was a good idea to hire Black Lives Matter agitator Deray Mckesson as the district’s “chief human capital officer.”

From 2017:

Baltimore city schools CEO Sonja Santelises hired Mckesson as an interim chief human capital officer last year, prompting criticism from some and praise from others. Mckesson previously worked as a school administrator in Minneapolis schools before leaving the profession to protest against alleged police brutality against blacks in Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Sun.

He also ran unsuccessfully for the mayor of Baltimore last year, coming in sixth in the Democratic primary. The Baltimore native is popular on Twitter with about 856,000 followers, and his focus on police brutality and racial tensions have made him the darling of liberal elites like President Obama and Hillary Clinton, “who dubbed Mckesson a ‘social media emperor.’”

The 32-year-old initially made himself famous by chronicling Black Lives Matter protests on social media and he continued that work while employed in the $165,000-a-year position in Baltimore schools. Shortly after taking the job, Mckesson was arrested at a protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was forced to defend his actions to the school board.

When he resigned, he called his one year with the district “incredible”.

Or this: Instead of teaching kids how to read and compute, the district powers-that-be thought they would soothe the kids’ angst with miniature horses.

From the same year:

Baltimore City Public Schools’ board of commissioners approved a new policy Tuesday to allow the use of service animals, including both dogs and miniature horses.

The new policy, which covers the use of service animals in schools by students, staff and visitors, states that school officials must allow people with disabilities to bring their service animals into schools and other district facilities, but cannot inquire about the disability itself, the Baltimore Sun reports.

The board of commissioners defined permissible service animals as dogs, or miniature horses “under certain circumstances.” School officials must determine whether a “miniature horse’s presence in the specific facility compromises legitimate safety requirements that are necessary for safe operation,” the policy reads.

“According to the new policy, the special education office, along with the district’s Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Title IX Compliance, must ensure animals have a suitable rest place, can relieve themselves, and do not trigger allergic reactions,” the Sun reports.

And what did the district superintendent get for all of this silliness? A 4 percent raise.