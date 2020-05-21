Baltimore Pastor Rips City's Cease and Desist Order: "God tells us how to worship Him, nobody else gets to do that."

A pastor in Baltimore ripped up the city’s cease and desist letter mandating his church stop conducting in-person services or face a steep fine.

On Wednesday, Calvary Baptist Church pastor Stacey Shiflett preached to his congregation passionately rejecting Baltimore County’s orders, prior to tearing up the city’s letter.

“News flash: Pharoah doesn’t get to dictate to God’s people how they worship their God,” Shiflett told church members. “God’s the one that defines the parameters.”

Pastor Shiflett went on to remark churches during this time should be holding more services, not less.

“With this cease-and-desist letter in my hand, the Bible says to the New Testament church ‘not forsaking the assembling of yourselves together as the manner of some is, but so much more as you see the day approaching,’ and the closer we get to Jesus coming back, the more church we ought to be having, not less church.”

“Now that’s God’s parameters,” he added. “So I’m tearing up this cease-and-desist order right here, and I’m telling you right now, we’re gonna do it God’s way! God tells us how to worship Him, nobody else gets to do that.”

Speaking to Fox News, Shiflett said he’s committed to preserving the First Amendment right to freedom of religion.

“Either we have liberty to worship or we have permission to worship,” Shiflett told Fox News about his decision. “It has become abundantly clear that if we settle for permission, we will never have liberty again.”



21 years as a Health Care Worker, RN Josiah Dan gives a great speech about what he is seeing on the front lines of the Covid Plandemic.

