Baltimore Police Union Tweets Violent Crime Stats: Our ‘City in Crisis’

Image Credits: flickr, nullvalue.

A labor union representing Baltimore police officers had President Trump’s back on Twitter, tweeting out stats showing Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district really is a “dangerous” place.

“6 murders in Baltimore since Friday, 38 for July, 196 for 2019 22% higher than 2018,” the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police tweeted Monday, adding, “6 shootings since Friday, 80 for July, 437 for 2019 30% higher than 2018.”

The tweet also carried the hashtag, “#cityincrisis.”

The police union’s comments on the miserable state of Baltimore drives home President Trump’s point – that Rep. Cummings has abandoned the people in his own district, in favor of staged photo ops down at the border with non-US citizens.

“If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” Trump wrote on Saturday, triggering Democrats and liberal pundits alike.

Watch – Baltimore Ignored By Race Baiting Millionaire Congressman Cummings


