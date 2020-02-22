Baltimore school district defends lesson likening Trump to Nazis, communists

A high school is Maryland is defending a teacher’s history lesson, which used a meme to not-so-subtly compare President Trump to Nazism and communism.

An anonymous AP History teacher at Baltimore County’s Loch Raven High School used this meme, according to Fox 45:

The graphic features an image of a stern-looking Trump with the words, “Wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall.”

Below that image, the Nazi and Soviet flags are shown, with the words, “Been there, Done that.”

The teacher’s slide included the following commentary: “Oh that’s why it sounds so familiar!”

It is not clear where the teacher obtained the meme, but it is readily available on Reddit and Pinterest.

Parents were incensed that the meme was used in an Advanced Placement class.

“The biggest problem is pushing an agenda on 16-year-olds,” one parent tells Fox45. “My understanding is that was just put up and it was left there for everyone to see the whole day.”

“I was told that by another student who said the topic in that class was supposedly world leaders shunning other groups out,” the anonymous parent says. “I said, ‘Is this part of the curriculum?’”

Apparently, the answer is yes.



Baltimore County Schools defended the usage of the meme, saying in a statement:

This slide was used as part of a lesson in an AP History course. The topics being discussed included World Wars and the attempts by some leaders to limit, or prevent migration, into certain countries. In isolation and out of context with the lesson, the image could be misunderstood. In our Advanced Placement (AP) classes, which are college level courses, we expect and encourage analysis and discussion around historical and current events even if they are considered controversial. This lesson was not intended to make a political statement. If a student has concerns when discussing a controversial issue, schools have the tools to address the concern and support the student.

To even imply that our president is in any way a Nazi or a communist is outrageous,” Baltimore County councilman Wade Kach tells the news station.

