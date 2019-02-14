Baltimore Schools CEO To Discuss Arming School Officers After High School Shooting

Image Credits: Kevin Moloney/Getty Images.

In two weeks, the Baltimore City Public School Board will host a meeting to discuss questions in the aftermath of the Frederick Douglass High School shooting.

Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools says one of the topics that will be discussed is whether or not to arm school resource officers.

“This is a school board that’s willing to not just be tone deaf,” she said. “When real incidents happened in real life, and they’ve already publicly stated that they’ll be reviewing policy decisions by arming school police. However, that is a policy decision, and that’s what the board is considering.”

