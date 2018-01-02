Baltimore Sets New Per-Capita Homicide Record

Baltimore has set a new per-capita homicide record as gunmen killed for drugs, cash, payback – or no apparent reason at all.

A surge of homicides in the starkly divided city resulted in 343 killings in 2017, bringing the annual homicide rate to its highest ever – roughly 56 killings per 100,000 people. Baltimore, which has shrunk over decades, currently has about 615,000 inhabitants.

“Not only is it disheartening, it’s painful,” Mayor Catherine Pugh told The Associated Press during the final days of 2017, her first year in office.

