Baltimore Sets New Per-Capita Homicide Record

Image Credits: Pixabay.

Baltimore has set a new per-capita homicide record as gunmen killed for drugs, cash, payback – or no apparent reason at all.

A surge of homicides in the starkly divided city resulted in 343 killings in 2017, bringing the annual homicide rate to its highest ever – roughly 56 killings per 100,000 people. Baltimore, which has shrunk over decades, currently has about 615,000 inhabitants.

“Not only is it disheartening, it’s painful,” Mayor Catherine Pugh told The Associated Press during the final days of 2017, her first year in office.

Read more


Related Articles

At Least 12 Obama-Era Officials Running In 2018 Midterms

At Least 12 Obama-Era Officials Running In 2018 Midterms

U.S. News
Comments
Chelsea Clinton Sends Happy New Year Tweet to The Church of Satan

Chelsea Clinton Sends Happy New Year Tweet to The Church of Satan

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC Analyst: Trump’s Sexual Insecurity Threatens to “Literally Annihilate the Planet”

U.S. News
Comments

BUCHANAN: The Times Rides to Mueller’s Rescue

U.S. News
Comments

Probe Uncovers “Laws Broken, False Statements” In FBI Handling of Clinton Emails

U.S. News
Comments

Comments