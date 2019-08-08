Baltimore Sun Attacks Trump Supporters For Cleaning Up Trash

“Why all the videos of Baltimore residents thanking Mr. Trump?”

The Baltimore Sun, which just a few weeks ago was penning articles complaining of the city’s terrible trash problem, has slammed several members of the public for cleaning up areas of the city, simply because they are conservatives and supporters of President Trump.

The Sun took aim at Scott Presler, a Trump supporter who led the call to action for “Americans to help Americans”.

Despite the fact that he coordinated an effort that removed 12 tons of trash, The Sun claimed that Presler was ‘reinforcing’ an image that Baltimore residents cannot take care of their city, and was using the issue purely to generate support for Trump.

.@baltsunopinion: Whatever he says his motives were, Scott Presler’s presence in Baltimore reinforces the tired image that the poor people in this city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods. https://t.co/EleeVh4ZPm — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) August 6, 2019

Presler responded by noting that the city is making it impossible for people to keep it clean.

The people of Baltimore love their city, but the city is forgetting its people. You didn't include how the city wouldn't give us permits for dumpsters. You didn't include how the city owns the abandoned buildings where illegal dumping happens. Retract this article. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 7, 2019

I can't even imagine what would cause a person to be mad at us for helping to clean up Baltimore. Instead of criticizing us, how about putting on some gloves to pick up trash. https://t.co/JmMwaA8w2M — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 7, 2019

I just have to get something off my chest: If with 1 tweet, I could mobilize close to 200 volunteers to pick up 12 tons of trash in 12 hours, what is Congress doing? Cities keep electing Members of Congress for decades who do nothing for their people. That has to change. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 8, 2019

Others responded by Bashing the Sun and sharing photos of the clean up:

HOW MANY @baltimoresun WRITERS CAME TO HELP? I’LL WAIT FOR YOUR ANSWER. AND HERE’S PHOTOS OF THREE FULL DUMPSTERS AND JUST ONE OF THE MANY TRAILERS WE FILLED. pic.twitter.com/rmYSoa9FqI — Colonel Joe Martin 🇺🇸 (@GKJoe) August 7, 2019

Hey @ScottPresler looks like you missed some trash in Baltimore, @baltsunopinion is absolute garbage. https://t.co/4PqSljUHNO — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 7, 2019

I rent. I clean up. It's where I live. It's called pride.

And further more when you have an issue with @ScottPresler you have already lost. — Madame Queen (@annbellipanni) August 7, 2019

What a disgusting headline! There was garbage there from literally 1999 ! — OakTown ☢ Unfiltered (@hrtablaze) August 7, 2019