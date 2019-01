A major policy decision from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney Tuesday was made Tuesday as Marilyn Mosby said that her office will no longer prosecute cases of marijuana possession.

The state’s attorney calls it a new day in Baltimore.

“When I asked myself if the enforcement and prosecution of marijuana possession was making our city safer, the answer is emphatically ‘no.’” said Mosby. “There is no public safety value in prosecuting marijuana possession.”

