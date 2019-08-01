Baltimore’s Homicide Rate Is So High, Residents Could Claim Asylum in US

Image Credits: Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images.

People have long misunderstood and misrepresented Baltimore, my cherished hometown, but much of what President Donald Trump said this past weekend about Charm City was right on the nose.

The president categorized Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” which sparked ire among his always-vocal choir of critics but offered no untrue information.

Cheryl Diaz Meyer for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The president was responding to longtime Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, whose district includes Baltimore, who had issued an incendiary attack on acting Department of Homeland Security head Kevin McAleenan for conditions on the U.S. southern border. Cummings yelled at McAleenan during a House Oversight hearing, claiming he possessed an “empathy deficit” about migrant families at the border.

Cities like Baltimore are crumbling under Democrat rule.


